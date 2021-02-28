Two dead, 36 injured as bus overturns in MP

Dewas (MP): Two persons were killed and 36 others injured after a bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district in the wee hours of Saturday, a police official said.

The incident occurred at Sirolya village, located approximately 15 kms from Dewas district headquarters, around 1 am, he said. "The driver of the bus, which was returning from a marriage ceremony, lost control over the vehicle due to which it overturned," Superintendent of Police Dr Shiv Dayal said. A police team rushed to the spot and took the injured to Dewas district hospital, he said.

One of the injured, identified as Narayan Singh, died on way to the hospital, while another one identified as Rakesh Malviya succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital in Indore, the SP said.