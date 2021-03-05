Two cities of Chhattisgarh secure position in top 10 cities of country

Raipur: Two cities of Chhattisgarh have successfully made their place in the top 10 cities of the country for their excellent performance under Municipal Performance Index. Raipur city has secured 7th rank in the country in the category of cities with population more than 10 lakh and Bilaspur city has secured 7th rank in the category of cities with population less than 10 lakh.

Urban administration bodies (government) of both the cities hold the 7th rank in the country for their excellent performance in providing basic civic amenities to the citizens.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India announced the results of Municipal Performance Index competition on Thursday. Resullts were announced by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel congratulated the citizens, public representatives and urban administration department of Raipur and Bilaspur for this achievement. "It is a matter of pride for us that Chhattisgarh is constantly being rewarded for the outstanding works done in the urban areas," he said. It may be noted that last year, Central Government had conferred award upon Chhattisgarh for being the cleanest state in the country and also for better performance under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

While congratulating the city dwellers and departmental officials on this achievement, Urban Administration Minister Dr. Shivkumar Dahria, has asked the officials concerned and the citizens of the state to keep up the great performance in future as well.