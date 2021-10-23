Two boys drown in canal in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP): Two boys drowned in a canal at Dhanena village in Shamli district, police said on Saturday.

It seems the boys had slipped into the canal located in Gharipuktha police station area and drowned, Sub-Inspector Kamal Kishor said.

The deceased, Himanshu (7) and Ram Bharose (8), had both gone to play outside with other children on Thursday evening, he said.

The victims' families said the children had gone near the canal with other friends but the duo had not returned home since Thursday evening.

On Friday, their bodies were found in the canal during a search operation.