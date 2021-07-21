Two BJP workers arrested for faking militant attack in J&K

Srinagar: Two BJP workers and their two personal security guards have been arrested for allegedly faking a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district last week, officials said on Tuesday.

BJP workers Ishfaq Mir and Basharat Ahmad, and the guards were arrested on Monday, they said.

The BJP workers, in connivance with the guards, faked the attack on Friday night at Gulgam in Kupwara to get enhanced security, the officials said.

Mir, son of BJP district president Mohammad Shafi Mir, sustained injuries to the arm. After a preliminary investigation, police had said that Mir was injured in accidental firing by a security guard.

However, after sustained questioning, the accused confessed that they had faked the attack to get more security, the officials said.

All of them were presented before a local court on Kupwara on Monday which remanded them to seven days' police custody. Meanwhile, the BJP has suspended the district president and ordered an internal inquiry. BJP's Kashmir spokesperson G M Mir

has been asked to submit a report by July 25.