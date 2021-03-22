Two bike-borne teenagers killed in road accident

Ghazipur (UP): Two boys were killed and one other was injured when an earth mover hit their motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on Bithria turn in Dulhapur area on Sunday, killing Pradeep Chauhan (17) and Prabhu Chauhan (16 ) on the spot, they said.

Both were on their way to Durgapur Bazar for shopping when the incident took place, police said.

One other person identified as Dileep Chauhan, whose age could not be confirmed, was hospitalised with serious injuries, they said.

The driver of the earth mover has been arrested and the bodies sent for post-mortem, DSP Mahmood Ali said.



