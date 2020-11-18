Two arrested in Siliguri with 36 gold bars

Darjeeling: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested two persons and recovered 36 gold bars from their possession in Siliguri. Working on a tip off DRI sleuths intercepted a vehicle in the Junction area of Siliguri. Two persons were present in the vehicle. 36 gold bars weighing 2kg 985 g were recovered from under the seat of the vehicle. The duo could not produce any valid documents for the same. The vehicle has been seized too. The worth of the seized gold is pegged at Rs. 1 crore 57 lakhs. The arrested include Yusuf and Mitlej KP. They are residents of Kerala.



It has been learnt that the gold bars had been smuggled in through the Indo-Myanmar border and was being taken to other parts of the country. The accused were produced at the ACJM court, Siliguri on Wednesday. They have been sent to judicial custody.