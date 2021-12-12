Twelve fresh COVID-19 cases recorded in Ladakh

Leh: Ladakh's tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 21,804 on Sunday with 12 fresh infections, officials said.



The death toll remained at 215 and of these, 157 deaths have been reported from Leh and 59 from Kargil, they said.

The number of active cases in the Union Territory has dropped to 212 -- 196 in Leh and 16 in Kargil -- from 220 the previous day, according to the officials.

All the 12 new cases were detected in Leh, they said.

The officials said that 18 patients were discharged from hospitals in Leh and two in Kargil, taking the total number of recoveries in Ladakh to 21,377.