Tunnel T-13: Northern Railway achieves another milestone

New Delhi: A major milestone was achieved on the Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link National Project (USBRL) of Northern Railway with the breakthrough of an important Tunnel T-13 on August 29, 2022.

The daylighting of the single section of 8-km main tunnel was done making it completely through from its South portal.

The line and level of the tunnel has been precisely achieved in the breakthrough. On August 2, the Escape tunnel of T-13 was made through. Total length of T-13 tunnel is 9.26 km (combined length), having single section length of 8.0 km and a wider section length of 1.2 km. Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager, Northern Railway said that the completion of the boring work of this tunnel connecting Dugga and Basindadhar stations is one of the major achievements on Katra – Banihal section of USBRL project.