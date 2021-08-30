TS Singh Deo holds review meeting with Health dept officials

Raipur: Health Minister TS Singh Deo, who returned to Raipur from Delhi, held a review meeting with senior officials of the Health Department at his residence in Civil Lines on Sunday. In this meeting, he got the information from the officials on the declining cases of Corona infection and the status of vaccination.



During the meeting, he discussed with the officials of the department about the preparations for the possible third wave of Corona.

He said that along with the availability of oxygen and ventilator, the department should also keep preparations on its management. Along with this, while reviewing the dengue cases in the state, he gave guidelines on the availability of medicines, along with this, Health Minister Deo also urged for public awareness regarding water stagnation.

In the review meeting, Health Minister Singh Deo discussed about the establishment of Virology Lab and Hamar Lab and the status of Ayushman and Dr. Khubchand Baghel Scheme and provided necessary guidelines for their proper implementation. Along with this, the topic of new recruitment and promotion in the department was also discussed.

Regarding the lab and testing centre, he said that the government is working towards making the facility of blood test easily available in the sub-health centres in rural areas. Due to which, now the villagers will not need to go to the district hospital, but their samples will be sent to the lab and the results will also be made available online.

The department has been given a target of 6 months for this entire work, and the officials have said they will complete the work within this period. In this meeting, the issue of infrastructure development and other facilities in 3 medical colleges were also discussed.