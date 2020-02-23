Trump's 'Baahubali' avatar is a hit

New Delhi: A video showing "Baahubali" Trump fighting enemies on battlefield, riding a chariot with Melania along with his children Trump Jr and Ivanka on his shoulders, has netizens in splits.

It all started after a meme page on Twitter shared the morphed video on the song 'Jiyo re Baahubali' with President Donald Trump's face superimposed on the actor Prabhas' face, who played the lead character in the blockbuster that did business of about Rs 2,800 crore.

Melania (face swapped with Sivagami) and the video also features Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a character.

The one minute 21 second long clip was put out by an unverified Twitter account identified as 'Sol', with a message, "To celebrate Trump's visit to India, I wanted to make a video to show how in my warped mind it will go... USA and India united!"

Re-tweeting the video, US President Donald Trump wrote: "Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA!"

So obviously the post went viral, and Twitterati flooded the social media with their reactions.

A user wrote, "I would love to see you ride a horse!"

Another wrote, "Welcome to India sir. We all are waiting for you."

A post read, "I can't stop laughing...India prepares to receive...The best President ever our POTUS."

"Love from 1.4 billion Indians...From the world's largest democracy" a user remarked.

On Friday, Trump lauded the Bollywood gay rom-com "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan".

"A new #Bollywood rom-com featuring a gay romance is hoping to win over older people, following the decriminalization of homosexuality. Hurrah!" tweeted @PeterTatchell.

To this, @realDonaldTrump tweeted: "Great!"

More than 13 lakh people watched the video which was liked by more than 60,000 people. Around 16,000 people retweeted this tweet.

Trump will be on a two-day visit to India on February 24 and 25.

Upon his arrival in Ahmedabad, he will be welcomeed at the Motera Stadium.

The President and First Lady Melania will spend the first day of the trip in Ahmedabad and Agra before moving to Delhi for the official reception and bilateral talks.