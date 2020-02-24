Trump visit: Hindu Sena organises 'yagna'
New Delhi: A fringe Hindu outfit on Monday organised a 'yagna' ahead of talks between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The 'yagna' was organised by Hindu Sena at Jantar Mantar.
"We performed the rituals to seek God's blessings for PM Narendra Modi and Trump as they begin their talks and to pray that they can work together to eradicate terrorism," Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta said.
Meanwhile, members of various Left outfits and women's groups protested a few metres away at the same venue against Trump's visit, saying it does not augur well for India.
