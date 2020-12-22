Trump presents Legion of Merit to PM Modi

Washington: President Donald Trump has conferred the Legion of Merit, one of the highest military honours of the US, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating bilateral strategic partnership and accelerating emergence of India as a global power.

Prime Minister Modi thanked President Trump for the honour, saying the award recognises efforts of people of India and US to improve ties.

"I am deeply honoured to be awarded the Legion of Merit by @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. It recognises the efforts of the people of India & the US to improve bilateral ties, reflected in the bipartisan consensus in both countries about the Indo-US Strategic Partnership," Modi tweeted on Tuesday.

He said the 21st century presents both unprecedented challenges as well as opportunities. "The India-US relationship can leverage the vast potential of our people's unique strengths to provide global leadership for the benefit of entire humanity," Modi said in another tweet.

"On behalf of the 1.3 billion people of India, I reiterate my government's firm conviction and commitment to continue working with the US government, and all other stakeholders in both countries, for further strengthening India-US ties," Modi added.

India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, accepted the award on behalf of the prime minister from the US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien at the White House on Monday.

President Trump "presented the Legion of Merit to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating the US-India strategic partnership," O'Brien said in a tweet.

Modi was presented with the highest degree Chief Commander of the Legion of Merit which is given only to the Heads of State or Government.

He was given the award in recognition of his steadfast leadership and vision that has accelerated India's emergence as a global power and elevated the strategic partnership between the United States and India to address global challenges.

In New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs said the award is in recognition of Prime Minister Modi's steadfast leadership and vision for India's emergence as a global power.