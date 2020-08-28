Trump has shown reckless disregard for wellbeing of American people: Harris

Washington DC: Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party's vice-presidential candidate, has blasted President Donald Trump for failing to protect the American people from the deadly Coronavirus pandemic by being "fixated on the stock market" and caving in to China.

In a blistering speech hours before Trump delivered his acceptance speech to the Republican National Convention from the South Lawn at the White House, Harris alleged that the president's policies have been "a reckless disregard" for the danger a pandemic would pose to American lives.

"Donald Trump has failed at the most basic and important job of a President of the United States. He failed to protect the American people. Plain and simple. Trump showed what we, in the legal profession, would call a reckless disregard for the well-being of the American people," Harris said. With the Republican leaders attending the four-day convention largely downplaying the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed over 180,000 people and infected over five million others in the US, Harris pointed out that Trump's failure to address the health emergency more aggressively is emblematic of a tweet-driven presidency.

"Here's what you have to understand about the nature of a pandemic: It's relentless. You can't stop it with the tweet," the 55-year-old Senator from California told Trump.

Instead of rising to meet the most difficult moment of his presidency, Trump froze and was scared. And he was petty and vindictive, she said.

She said Trump "doesn't understand the presidency" and believes it is "all about him."

The Republican convention is designed for one purpose: To soothe the president's Trump's ego, to make him feel good, Harris said.

"But here's the thing: He's the President of the United States, and it's not supposed to be about him. It's supposed to be about the health and the safety and the well-being of the American people."

"And on that measure," she added, "Donald Trump has failed."

"He never appreciated that a President swears an oath before God and country to protect America against threats seen and unseen. It's his duty. It's his obligation to protect us. And yet, he has failed. Miserably, she said.

Harris alleged that Trump "caved" in when the US needed him to be tough on the Chinese government.

"On January 24th, he praised the transparency of the Chinese government. He said, quote, China has been working hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out

well.