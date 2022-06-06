TRS Working President Rama Rao attacks BJP over its leaders' hate remarks issue

Hyderabad (PTI): Telangana's ruling TRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Monday attacked BJP over the allegedly derogatory remarks made by its former national spokesperson against Prophet Muhammad and the protests from some Muslim countries.

"PM @narendramodi Ji, Why should India as a country apologise to international community for the hate speeches of BJP bigots? It is BJP that should apologise; not India as a Nation. Your party should first apologise to Indians at home for spewing & spreading hatred day in day out," he tweeted.

Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, also referred to BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur allegedly describing Nathuram Godse as a patriot earlier.

"Modi Ji, Your silence was deafening & shocking when BJP MP Pragya Singh hailed assassination of Mahatma Gandhi "Let me remind you sir; What you permit is what you promote," he said.

The "tacit support from top" emboldened the "bigotry and hatred" that will cause irreparable loss to the country, Rama Rao claimed.

The BJP on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad escalated with protests from some Muslim countries.