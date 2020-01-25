TRS set for big win in T'gana urban local body polls

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS in Telangana on Saturday was set to score an emphatic win in the Urban Local Body (ULB) polls held three days ago to 120 municipalities and nine corporations in the state, according to trends available around noon.

Counting of votes in the municipal polls began on Saturday morning and the full results are expected to be available by evening.

TRS candidates were leading in majority of wards in ULBs across the state, leaving the opposition Congress, BJP and others way behind, as per trends available around noon.

According to official information, results were declared for 529 of the total 3535 wards in the ULBs till afternoon.

The TRS bagged 337 of them, followed by the Congress-94, BJP-35, AIMIM-20, Independents-34 and other parties.

In undivided Warangal district, the TRS was ahead in Mahabubabad, Bhupalpally, Thorrur, Parkal, Dornakal, Wardhannapet and Marripeda municipalities. However, the contest was close between TRS and Congress in the Jangaon municipality.

The TRS bagged the Vemulawada municipality near Karimnagar. TRS has won 16 of the total 28 wards, followed by BJP-6, Congress-one and Independents-five.

TRS workers burst into celebrations at the Telangana Bhavan, the part's headquarters here, following the party's fine show in the polls.

TRS workingpresidentK T Rama Rao, son of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who oversaw his party's campaignin the ULB polls, took stock of the results at the party headquarters. TRS leader and state finance minister T Harish Rao, a nephew of the party supremo, complimented Chandrasekhar Rao and Rama Rao over the party's fine

performance.