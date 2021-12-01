TRS MPs protest over farmers' issue led to LS adjournments

New Delhi: The second day of the Lok Sabha proceedings was marred by the protests by the members of TRS for a law on a uniform procurement policy for farmers, and other related topics, including assurance from the government for the procurement of paddy in Telangana.



However, Speaker Om Birla, who was a little hopeful that the House would function smoothly, repeatedly urged the opposition MPs to go back to their seats and allow the House to be in order. Birla also assured them that they would get an opportunity and sufficient time to raise their issues.

As the Opposition members refused to go back to their seats and continued in the Well, the Speaker adjourned the House till 2 pm. As the House convened at 2 pm, the uproar continued that led to the adjournment of the House till 3 pm.

As the House convened at 3 pm, Birla gave Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury a chance to present his views on behalf of the Congress which had also been protesting till then.

The protest by TRS MPs continued and they again entered the Well and started shouting slogans like 'declare national food grain procurement policy', 'no injustice to growing states' and 'don't punish farmers'.

When the Speaker asked the protesting TRS MPs to go back to their seats and told their floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao to present his case, the TRS leader said that paddy procurement isn't happening in Telangana, and accused the government of "saying something here and something else in Telangana". He demanded a statement from the government. He told the Speaker, "we are requesting through you" for the government to make a statement.

After hearing Rao, the Speaker wished to move ahead with the House proceedings, but the TRS MPs resumed slogan shouting that led to the adjournment of the House till 11 am on Wednesday.