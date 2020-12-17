TRP scam: Ex-COO of rating agency BARC held

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested former Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) in connection with the alleged TRP (Television Rating Points) rigging scam, an official said.



Romil Ramgarhia, former COO of the BARC, was arrested in the afternoon by a team of Mumbai crime branch, which is probing the TRP case, he said.

This is the 14th arrest in the case. "During the probe, Ramgarhia's alleged involvement in the case came to light, following which he was placed under arrest today," the police official said.

Following the arrest, Ramgarhia was produced before a metropolitan magistrate court here, which remanded him in police custody till December 19.

Police sought his custody saying they needed to interrogate him in connection with the case. They also said that his custody was required in order to retrieve electronic evidence from him.