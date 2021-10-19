Tripura's healthcare infra in doldrums, 'over 400 docs & 5K nurses unemployed', says TMC

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has identified a lack of health infrastructure in BJP-ruled Tripura and claimed that the saffron camp failed to deliver the promise they made to the people of Tripura.



According to the latest tweet of AITC, over 400 doctors and 5,000 nurses are unemployed in Tripura. And due to the unavailability of doctors, patients—mostly in rural areas of Maichara— are suffering. Moreover, it was alleged that the Tripura government has failed to provide proper transportation facilities for reaching the town for treatment. The state government has even failed to arrange for emergency admission of patients in various state-run hospitals, claimed the Trinamool. Senior TMC leaders said that the BJP government has failed to look after the welfare of the people of Tripura and is only indulging in corruption and trying to shut the voice of the Opposition parties.

Even when the TMC leaders were listening to the grievances of the people of Tripura they were attacked by BJP leaders. Moreover, the BJP does not even allow other Opposition leaders to hold party programs in Tripura, stated TMC leaders.

According to senior TMC leaders, if the Tripura administration repeatedly does not allow them to hold political rallies, they would fight it out legally. A senior leader of TMC said: "Despite BJP's atrocities, Trinamool is trying to strengthen the booth-level workers in various places of Tripura."

The TMC criticised the BJP saying that the party used the administration to disrupt the political rallies, and it shows that the BJP is scared of the Trinamool.