Tripura's Biplab Deb faces revolt as MLAs reach Delhi to get him removed

Guwahati: A fledgling mutiny against Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb by a section of BJP MLAs has now reached Delhi with a dozen of them trying to meet the party's top leadership and brief them on what they claim "poor leadership" and "misrule" of the chief minister.

The group led by former health minister of the state and heavyweight BJP MLA Sudip Roy Barman, has sought appointments with party chief JP Nadda, and the general secretary BL

Santosh.

They are also trying to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one of the MLA camping at Tripura Bhawan in New Delhi told on condition of anonymity.

"We are about 12 MLAs who have decided we would appraise the party leadership about total dictatorship, poor governance of the chief minister, which in turn is leaving

the party very unpopular," he said.

"We want to tell the national leadership that we are all committed workers of the party and would like the BJP rule in the state to sustain for more than one term. But if the present leadership continues, opposition forces like the Left and even the Congress will gather lost ground," he

said.

"Already the chief minister has embarrassed the party more than once with those loose comments on several issues," the leader

added.

The dissidents also allege that the management of the COVID-19 crisis has been very poor in the state, forcing the centre to rush a team to Tripura. "During the ongoing pandemic, there is no dedicated health minister in the state," one leader

said.

"Experienced IAS and IPS officers are leaving the state either on deputation or voluntary retirement since they are unable to cope with Chief Minister's dictatorship nature. He has even threatened the media and journalists have opened up a front against him," he

said.