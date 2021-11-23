Tripura: TMC youth prez Saayoni gets conditional bail

Agartala: Within hours after–Saayoni Ghosh, president of Trinamool Youth Congress, was granted conditional bail by the Tripura court on Monday–the Tripura BJP unit lodged an FIR against senior TMC leader and Bengal minister Firhad Hakim, alleging that he had threatened workers of the saffron party.



Sohel Rana, BJP leader lodged an FIR at Sonamura police station on Monday evening. Rana alleged that while addressing a rally on November 20 at Sonamura Hakim had used abusive language against Biplab Deb. He further alleged that Hakim threatened BJP workers and said if one Trinamool Congress worker is assaulted in Tripura, five BJP workers will be beaten up in Bengal within five minutes.

Kunal Ghosh, general secretary of Trinamool Congress, Bengal, said the podium from where Hakim had delivered his speech was ransacked and the electricity was switched off.

He also stated that TMC had lodged complaints with police, but no one was arrested.

Earlier, the court granted bail after Sayooni Ghosh paid a bail bond worth Rs 30,000. Ghosh will have to visit the police station as and when required for investigation. Trinamool Congress has requested the court to provide adequate security to her.

Ghosh was arrested on Sunday following long hours of interrogation and an allegation by the BJP that her car hit a person. They further alleged that Ghosh had pelted stones on some BJP workers who had gone to attend a rally which was addressed by Biplab Deb and shouted Khela Hobe slogan. The police could not prove the allegations and she was granted bail.

After getting the bail, Saayoni said: "This is the victory of truth." Kunal Ghosh, general secretary of TMC's Bengal unit said she was arrested out of a political vendetta of BJP. "BJP is trying to stop TMC by hook or by crook but their nasty game has failed to scare Trinamool."