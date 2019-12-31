Tripura: INPT warns relaunch of movement against CAA

Agartala: The Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura(INPT), a regional party of the state, Monday threatened to relaunch its movement against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) if the state is not exempted from the purview of the controversial act.

INPT is a dominant partner of the Joint Movement Against Citizenship Amendment Bill (JMACAB), a conglomeration of different regional parties and NGOs and is led by Pradyot Kishore Devburman, the grandson of Tripura's last king Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya.

JMACAB had held a three-day strike in Tripura till December 11 against the Citizenship Amendment Bill but had withdrawn it on December 12 last after its delegation met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.