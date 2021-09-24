Tripura HC passes restrain orders on issuing fresh notices to TMC leaders

Kolkata: Tripura High Court has passed an order restraining the Biplab Deb government not to send any fresh notice to anyone in connection with the Khoai police station case.



The whole matter will be taken up after the Pujas and till then no one can be summoned, the court said.

Police had filed an FIR against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, including party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, general secretary of the Bengal unit Kunal Ghosh, minister Bratya Basu amongst others, alleging that they had intervened and prevented government officials from discharging their duties when the leaders had gone to the north-eastern state to.

Challenging the FIR, TMC had moved the Tripura High Court and alleged that Banerjee and others had been falsely implicated in the case. The Tripura government informed the Court that investigations relating to the case have been completed.

Meanwhile, Tripura police summoned Kunal Ghosh on Tuesday and interrogated him for more than two hours. During the interrogation, Ghosh fell sick and had to be hospitalised.