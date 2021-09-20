Tripura HC asks cops to clear stand on TMC rally today

KOLKATA: Tripura High Court instructed the police to give its view on the rally called by Trinamool Congress by Tuesday noon.



Trinamool Congress (TMC) has decided to organise a mega rally on September 22. The police have not given its order till date. To get the police order, TMC moved the High Court. The Court has admitted TMC's plea and asked the police to give its opinion on the matter by Tuesday noon. Abhishek Banerjee, party's national general secretary, is supposed to lead the rally on September 22.

Meanwhile, the BJP has called a rail strike across Tripura on September 22 from 6am to 2pm. Trinamool Congress leaders alleged that this had been done so that party supporters from Dharmanagar could not come to Agartala to take part in the rally.

Earlier, Tripura police administration did not allow TMC to hold rallies on two occasions. On September 15, the police administration refused to give permission on the plea that another political party had organised a rally at the same time in Agartala. Trinamool leaders then appealed to the police to hold the rally on September 16. However, this was scrapped by the police on the ground that Viswakarma puja was on September 17 and conduct of any rally on the previous day might lead to law and order problems.