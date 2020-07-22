Tripura CM apologises for statement comparing Bengalis with Jats, Punjabis

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday apologised for his statements comparing Punjabis and Jats with Bengalis, and said he did not intend to hurt sentiments.

Deb had stirred a controversy by saying Punjabis and Jats are physically strong but less brainy while Bengalis are known to be very

intelligent.

In a series of tweets in Hindi on Tuesday morning, the chief minister sought forgiveness for his remarks and said many of his friends were Punjabis and Jats, and he is proud of people hailing from the two communities. "I always salute the contributions of the Punjabi and Jat communities in the freedom struggle of the country. And I can never imagine raising questions on the role played by these two communities in advancing India," Deb

tweeted.

"I had expressed the views some people have about them. I am proud of Punjabi and Jat communities. I have lived among them for quite some time... If my statement has hurt anyone's feelings, I apologise for that," the chief minister said on Twitter. Addressing a programme at the Agartala Press Club on Sunday, Deb had said every community in India is known for its certain type and

character. A video clip of the CM's statement had gone viral on social media. "For Bengal or Bengalis, it is said that one should not challenge them when it is regarding intelligence. Bengalis are known as very intelligent and it is their identity," Deb was heard saying in the

clip.