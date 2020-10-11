Triple Talaq petitioner Shayara Bano joins BJP

Dehradun: In big surprise which can be viewed as the saffron party's long term strategical move for the 2022 assembly elections, the BJP inducted Shayara Bano, the petitioner of Triple Talak case in the Supreme Court, in Dehradun on Saturday, to party fold.



At a no-frill ceremony in Dehradun, Bano joined the BJP in presence of state BJP president, Bansi Dhar Bhagat and other senior BJP leaders like Puneet Mittal. Banu was accompanied with her father Iqbal Ahmed, at the time of her induction into the BJP.

Banu said that behind her decision to join the BJP is the charismatic PM Narendra Modi and his commitment for nation building. "I had decided to join the BJP because of the vision of PM Modi. I want to work for the party with all my ability," said Bano.

Bano's father said it was an euphoric moment for him.

Talks of Bano's foray into the BJP had been doing the rounds within the party and she is now likely to be given some responsibility.

Giving out his reaction over the joining of Bano, Bhagat said, "The courage and grit with which Bano fought the fierce battle of Triple Talaq against her community is commendable. All of us welcome her into the BJP and strongly believe that she would play a crucial role in spreading the core ideology of BJP in the minority community."