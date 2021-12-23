Trinamool Congress hits out at Haryana govt over NCRB data

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC), which entered into the political corridor of Haryana recently, hit out at the incumbent BJP-ruled state government for "failing to provide safety and security" to people of the state.



The recent data of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) says the chargesheet filing rate of the Haryana Police last year was third from the bottom in the country after Meghalaya and Manipur. Even though the collective all-India chargesheeting rate of all the states of cases registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Special and Local Laws (SLL) stood at 82.5 per cent, Haryana's cumulative chargesheeting rate was 39.7 per cent.

At the same time, TMC underlined the data over the highest rate of crime against women, at 94. 7 per cent. As per the NCRB data, of a total of 13,000 cases registered in 2020, under the crime against women – 1,373 pertained to rape, 251 were dowry deaths and 204 abetments to suicide cases, the third-highest rate in the country.

Further, there were 2,423 cases of kidnapping and abduction, and 4,119 cases pertained to cruelty by husband or relatives. As many as 31,118 cases of crime against women are pending trial in the courts of Haryana where the conviction rate of the crime against women cases was 16 per cent and the cases pendency percentage stood at 97 per cent, the official data mentioned.

Moreover, the state has the second-highest rate of dowry deaths and has the highest rate of Dalit murders in the country. Even in this year, 2021, Haryana witnessed the growth in crime with at least four rape cases and eight kidnapping cases registered every day.

While speaking to the Millennium Post, TMC Haryana leader Ashok Tanwar, who also had been the erstwhile Congress president in the state, said, "The ruling government has failed to provide not only the safety and security to people of the state of Haryana, but it failed to provide basic infrastructure to them, i.e. employment."

Adding further Tanwar said, "As opposition party seems to be a silent spectator and actionless, Trinamool is escalating such malfunctions. From the next month, TMC's Haryana unit is commencing various programmes to reach out to the people and to counter the sitting government with raising each point."