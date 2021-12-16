Trinamool Congress continues to protest in Parl raising important issues

New Delhi: Both the Houses of Parliament got adjourned for the day on Wednesday afternoon due to the continuous protest by the opposition parties. Trinamool Congress (TMC), among other opposition parties, continued to attack the incumbent government by raising important issues in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.



In Lok Sabha, the party MPs demanded the removal of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni, as his son Ashish Mishra is allegedly involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on October 3 where eight persons died— five lost their lives as a vehicle rammed a group of protesters opposing three farm reform laws and three others died in a retaliatory attack.

"We will continue to protest in our way, though the other opposition parties have also demanded the removal of the minister," senior TMC Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy told Millennium Post.

On the other hand, another Lok Sabha member of TMC Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar asked the government over the status of a railway line in Barak Valley of Assam, as the "development is very poor and many poor people live in the area," she mentioned. TMC MP Sushmita Dev moved 267 notices in Rajya Sabha on 'farmers death in Lakhimpur Kheri' and asked for a discussion. Also, the party MPs demanded the reinstatement of suspended MPs, however, the government refused to heed both the demands.

Sukhendu Shekar Roy raises the point of order. He objected and asserted, "We have scheduled this discussion" "Who is he (Parliamentary Affairs Minister) to decide? The Chair decides. His remarks have to be adjourned."

TMC's leader of the Upper House further intervened during the Short Duration Discussion on the effect of the Omicron variant-caused COVID-19 to request for expungement of some of the parliamentary affairs minister Parlhad Joshi's words as per Rule 177.

"If the Chairman is satisfied, after calling for such information from the member who has given notice and from the minister as he may consider necessary, that the matter is urgent and is of sufficient public importance to be raised in the Council at an early date, he may admit the notice and in consultation with the Leader of the Council fix the date on which such matter may be taken up for discussion and allow such time for discussion, not exceeding two and a half hours, as he may consider appropriate in the circumstances," Ray mentioned. However, the Treasury Benches opposed him.

Earlier on Monday, two TMC MPs further submitted a notice to move privilege motion against former Chief Justice of India and Rajya Sabha member Ranjan Gogoi over his remarks about attending Parliament. The notice from TMC members Jawhar Sircar and Mausam Noor is yet to be admitted by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat. But on Wednesday, several MPs from other opposition parties also submitted a notice to move privilege motion against Gogoi.

This includes MPs from Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party, Muslim League and CPI(M). So far, MPs from eight political parties have slammed the former CJI for bringing the Rajya Sabha into disrepute.

Reportedly, MPs from the TMC are also expected to file a complaint against Ranjan Gogoi with the Ethics Committee.