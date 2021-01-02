TRIFED working for GI Tag for tribal products

New Delhi: In a move aimed at giving a revamped identity to the products of tribal artisans, the TRIFED has been working extensively in collaboration with different ministries and departments in the direction of the promotion of GI Tag products along with tribal products and transform them into a brand, symbolising empowerment of tribal artisans.



These initiatives will also help recognise and promote age-old tribal traditions and methods that in danger of being lost due to urbanisation and industrialisation, the TRIFED has said in its official release. The TRIFED has been actively working with Lal Bahadur Shastri National Institute of Academy, Ministry of Culture, Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce, India Posts, Ministry of Tourism and Office of the Prime Minister to take up the cause of promotion of GI Tag products along with tribal products.

In consultation with Ministry of Culture, TRIFED has identified eight heritage locations across the country, where GI specific Tribes India stores will be set up. Among these 8 heritage places, work is shortly expected to commence in Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh, Hampi, Karnataka, Golconda Fort, Telangana.

The TRIFED has also planned to develop a designer's lab at Lal Qila (Red Fort), Delhi, wherein select tribal artisans will give live demonstrations of their rich craft traditions.