TRIFED Van Dhan Chronicle launched

New Delhi: In an initiative aimed at documenting tribal grit and enterprise for posterity, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Thursday launched TRIFED Van Dhan Chronicle. "Giving due acknowledgement to the role that forests and the tribal gatherers play in the national economy, the TRIFED has documented the work done for the promotion of tribal enterprises in the country as well as the achievements of tribal entrepreneurs under the Van Dhan Vikas Yojana in the the TRIFED Van Dhan chronicle," the ministry said in an official statement. "This Chronicle captures the underlying idea behind the scheme, details of what has been done, what is being done and the way forward which can be of assistance to the persons administering the scheme in future in an attractive and pictorial manner," it said.

As per the release, the chronicle gives an in-depth illustration of the activities undertaken by TRIFED, which has impacted the life of almost 16 lakh tribals, including the introduction of MSP for select forest produces, the training imparted, value addition that began in VDVKCs, new product lines developed, new ideas for packaging and marketing implemented, achievements so far and future plans and can also serve as an instruction and information manual for officers working for the programs in future.