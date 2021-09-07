TRIFED to set up Atmanirbhar Bharat corners in 75 Embassies

New Delhi: As India is celebrating 75th Independence Day with the focus on converting development into a mass movement, TRIFED is working with its roots in ground realities and emphasising the welfare both in design and implementation. With the focus on "Vocal for Local" and building an "Atmanirbhar Bharat", TRIFED has taken several activities to re-dedicate its efforts towards tribal empowerment.



TRIFED has been actively collaborating with several ministries such as the Ministry of Culture, Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce; India Posts; Ministry of Tourism and Office of the Prime Minister to take up the cause of promotion of GI tag products along with tribal products and transform them into a brand, symbolising the empowerment of tribal artisans.

In a continuation to its ongoing collaborations, TRIFED has tied up with the Ministry of External Affairs for setting up an Atmanirbhar Bharat corner in 75 Indian Missions/ Embassies across the world in the next 90 days.

The first Atma Nirbhar Bharat corner has been successfully inaugurated at the Indian Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand on the occasion of Independence Day, by Ambassador Suchitra Durai and Retd Ambassador R Swaminathan. The corner will be an exclusive space to promote GI tagged tribal art and craft products besides natural and organic products.

Catalogues and brochures that showcase the richness and variety of tribal products have also been shared with the Missions and embassies. The 75 countries include Jamaica, Ireland, Turkey, Kenya, Mongolia, Israel, Finland, France, Canada, Singapore, Russia, the USA, Indonesia, Greece and Cyprus. TRIFED is in the process of dispatching tribal products for the corner in each of these missions.