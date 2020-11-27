TRIFED scales up finalisation of Goa tribal plan

New Delhi: With Van Dhan gaining traction on Mann ki Baat and changing tribal lives all over the country, TRIFED is taking several initiatives aimed at empowerment of tribal to the next level by drawing up plans to launch 200 TRIFOOD Projects, 3000 Van Dhan clusters to get almost 25 lakh tribals on the road to entrepreneurship.



With the objective to streamline new projects, a virtual meeting was held on Thursday to finalise the Goa Tribal Development Plan. The virtual meeting was chaired by Goa's chief secretary Parimal Rai and it was attended by Tribal principal secretary Reddy, PCCF Subhash Chandra, TRIFED MD Pravir Krishna and senior officials of the TRIFED.

At the meeting, it was discussed about the establishment of 25 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras, one Tribal food park and two showrooms in North and South Goa under the Tribal Development Plan for Goa.

As per the TRIFED MD, the proposed activities included in the development plan includes the setting up of 25 VDVKs in Goa, setting up of 25 procurement centres-cum-godowns, two tertiary processing units (mega food parks/ tribal enterprises) and two flagship retail outlets across the state as the target is to identify 20 minor forest produces per VDVK.