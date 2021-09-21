TRIFED ropes in Jharkhand-based firm to train tribal people in pearl farming

New Delhi: The Tribal Affairs Ministry has roped in a Jharkhand-based firm to train people belonging to Scheduled Tribes in pearl farming. TRIFED, an agency under the Tribal Affairs Ministry which markets and promotes tribal products, signed a pact with Purty Agrotech of tribal entrepreneur Buddhan Singh Purty for the purpose on Monday.



The ministry plans to develop 25 clusters of Van Dhan Vikas Kendra (VDVK) in Jharkhand where pearl farming can be undertaken. A VDVK is a centre for skill upgradation and capacity building training and setting up of primary processing and value addition facilities. A Van Dhan Vikas Kendra includes 20 tribal members and 15 such centres constitute one VDVK cluster.

"Our Government is focussed on promoting tribal entrepreneurship, enhancing inclusive and balanced development of tribals on a whole. These strategic collaborations of TRIFED – TRIBES INDIA will help Van Dhan tribal beneficiaries in remote areas to overcome challenges restricting their access to domestic and international markets," said Arjun Munda, Minister for Tribal Affairs.

The MoU with Purty Agrotech will promote the art of growing pearls among other tribal entrepreneurs across India and tap the potential of this market, the ministry said, adding that the TRIFED plans to handhold VDVK clusters involved in pisciculture and help them further develop oyster breeding.

The government agency will empanel Purty Agrotech as a supplier of pearls which will be sold through the network of 141 Tribes India outlets and various e-commerce platforms.

In a related development, the TRIFED and e-grocery platform Big Basket entered into an MoU for the promotion and sale of natural Van Dhan products being made available to Big Basket from Van Dhan production units.