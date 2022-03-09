TRIFED recognises achievements of 75 tribal women

New Delhi: Keeping in line with the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', TRIFED celebrated International Women's Day by recognising the achievements of 75 tribal women in the field of livelihood generation.



The focus of International Women's Day celebrations was on initiatives and programmes that showcase tribal women artisans and Van Dhan beneficiaries from across the country and their contributions towards enhancing livelihoods.

Celebrating the occasion at a function held in the hybrid mode, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu interacted with tribal women achievers from Mayurbhanj (Odisha).

"The International Women's Day is an occasion to celebrate the efforts and the role that women play in building a better society and the nation. I must appreciate TRIFED for taking this initiative to recognise the efforts of our tribal and underprivileged sisters," he said.

On the occasion, Tribal Affairs Secretary Anil Kumar Jha said, "On the occasion of International Women's Day we salute the indomitable power of women, Nari Shakti, and it makes me happy that TRIFED has chosen these remarkable women from amongst our tribal communities and recognising their spirit." The Van DhanYojana is a significant scheme of the ministry which is aimed at empowering tribal population, especially women through livelihood generation enhancement, Jha added.

While interacting with the tribal women achievers, TRIFED Chairman Ramsinh Rathwa said that celebrating and recognising achievements of women should not be limited to just one day. He also expressed the hope that TRIFED would continue to encourage women to attain their utmost potential.