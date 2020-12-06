TRIFED partners with KISS to implement 'Tech for Tribals' initiative in Odisha

New Delhi: The Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation (TRIFED) has partnered with Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Bhubaneswar to implement the 'Tech for Tribals' initiative in Odisha.



The Odisha part of the 'Tech for Tribals' initiative, which is a holistic programme started by TRIFED in collaboration with the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) under the ESDP programme was launched virtually on Saturday in the presence of KISS & KIIT founder and Member of Parliament Dr Achyuta Samanta, TRIFED MD Pravir Krishna and senior officials.

According to the TRIFED MD, a total of 156 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras across 14 districts of Odisha are being established for which a training programme is being conducted. "The plan is to train 25 tribal beneficiaries from each of these 156 VDVKs in various facets of micro-enterprise creation, management and functioning in batches, which will be scaled up to 10,000 beneficiaries gradually. The training will start with beneficiaries from 78 VDVKs initially and will eventually cover all the 156 VDVKs," the official said.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna said, "Its a proud moment for TRIFED to associate with the world-renowned institutions of KIIT and KISS and take this noble initiative forward." "TRIFED has a composite programme, which takes into components its various initiatives such as tribal VDVK start-ups, TRIFOOD project, technology (Tech for Tribals) and retail aspects to transform tribal beneficiaries to entrepreneurs and make them self-reliant," he said.

On the occasion, Samanta, who is known for his outstanding work for tribals upliftment, said, "I am happy that KISS has been chosen as the training partner to take this programme forward. KISS has been associated with tribals for the past three decades and this was an opportunity to continue their association further."