TRIFED launches stores in Patna, Chennai to promoting products

New Delhi: In a move aimed at promoting products manufactured by tribal artisans, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda on Tuesday launched outlets in Patna and Chennai Metro.



While launching the outlets virtually, Munda said, "I am happy that TRIFED is doing stellar work in promoting and marketing tribal produce and products. The ministry's schemes which are implemented by TRIFED proving a boon for tribal artisans as the TRIFED is providing new markets to the products manufactured by them."

Munda also talked about the significance of preserving and promoting the art and culture of the tribal population who form roughly 8 per cent of the population. The minister expressed his happiness at the various initiatives put in place by TRIFED and the ministry to improve the economic condition of these downtrodden people.

On the occasion, TRIFED managing director Pravir Krishna explained how TRIFED is upping its efforts to source, promote and help tribal products reach larger and newer markets.

"The empowerment of the tribal people is the main objective of TRIFED and all our efforts are targeted at achieving this. Taking the Prime Minister's message forward to "be vocal for local" and to promote the livelihood of the tribal people marketing, we at TRIFED, with the support of the Union Minister and the Ministry have initiated several path-breaking initiatives that have a wide-ranging impact on the lives and livelihoods of the people." Krishna said.