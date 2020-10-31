TRIFED inks MoU to boost research work on tribal's art

New Delhi: In a move aimed at giving a boost to tribal art's research work, the TRIFED, an arm of Tribal Ministry, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JD Centre of Arts for collaborating on joint socio-cultural research work and anthropological study of tribal art and tradition in tribal-dominated regions of the county.



TRIFED Managing Director Pravir Krishna and Jatin Das of JD Centre of Arts signed the MoU at a virtual signing ceremony on Friday.

While commenting on the development, TRIFED Managing Director Pravir Krishna said, "The collaboration is an attempt to preserve the arts and crafts and traditions of the tribal communities which are slowly becoming a thing of the past."

"Tribal artisans, set in their lives, are still trying to preserve the arts and crafts and traditions of their communities. TRIFED has been striving in its mission to empower these disadvantaged people by promoting the economic welfare of these communities and bringing them towards mainstream development," he said.

"With the successful implementation of this collaboration and many more upcoming ones, TRIFED not only hopes to preserve tribal art and culture but also empower them by generating income and livelihoods resulting in a complete transformation of tribal lives and livelihoods across the country," Krishna said.

On the occasion, Lalit Mansingh, former Ambassador of India to USA, artiste Nandita Das, TRIFED's executive directors Anil Ramteke and Sangeeta Mahindra were also present along with other officials of the department.