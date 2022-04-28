TRIFED holds conclave to promote wild honey

new delhi: In a major initiative towards increasing the income of farmers through "Sweet Revolution," the Ministry of Tribal Affairs' marketing arm Tribal Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (TRIFED) has joined hands with the Ministry of Agriculture and National Bee Board to accelerate the implementation of bee farming in a comprehensive way.



While hailing the efforts of TRIFED, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said, "Beekeeping activity has been recognised as one of the important activities by the government of India for its promotion and development to achieve "Sweet Revolution" in the endeavour of enhancing the income of bee farmers and honey gatherers."

Thanking TRIFED for organising a national conclave on 'Wild and Forest Honey' on Tuesday, Munda said, "I'm hopeful that TRIFED as an implementing agency for the formation of 14 honey farmer producer organisations (FPOs) will assist in taking ahead of the vision of our Prime Minister in making country Atmanirbhar. The formation of honey FPOs will prove to be a boon for tribal beekeepers and honey gatherers by bringing 'Madhu Kranti'."

Speaking on this occasion, TRIFED managing director R Jaya said, "We assure that the formation of 14 FPOs by TRIFED will lead to definite income augmentation of the tribal beekeepers and gatherers while ensuring quality honey for consumers as TRIFED has had an association with wild and forest honey with its tribal gatherers and beekeepers producing different forms of quality honey."

The conclave was organised by TRIFED, Ministry of Tribal Affairs in association with the National Bee Board (NBB) as a part of the Agriculture Ministry's campaign of "Kisan Bhagidari, Prathmikta Hamari", which is a part of the Azadi

Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.