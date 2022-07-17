Tricolor will be hoisted on 20 cr houses of the country: Amit Shah

chandigarh: Union Home Minister,Amit Shah said that 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is being run across the country on the occasion of 75th Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav during which from August 13 to 15, 2022, around 20 crore people of the country will hoist the national flag at their own homes.



The Home Minister was reviewing the preparations for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign through video conferencing with the Chief Ministers of various states and union territories of the country on Sunday. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar attended the meeting from Chief Minister's residence in Chandigarh.

Shah said that this unique world record will be created when more than 100 crore people of the country will directly join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and show their nationalist spirit towards the nation's freedom and martyrs and patriots.

He said that such enthusiasm and passion for our national flag is not seen anywhere in the whole world. He called upon all the states to do publicity through various mediums under of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign so that more and more people are connected to this patriotic programme.

Giving guidelines related to production and hoisting of the tricolor, he said that from July 22, 2022, the campaign of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign should be started vigorously.

Giving information about the preparations for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in the state, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that in Haryana, 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme will be made a programme of the people and will be organized with full public participation. He said that for the success of this programme, a meeting has been organized under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary on July 7, 2022.

The Chief Minister informed that the tricolor will be hoisted at about 60 lakh houses in Haryana from August 13 to 15, for which citizens will be motivated to purchase the national flag.