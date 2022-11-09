Tribunal awards Rs 13.26 lakh compensation to road accident victims

New Delhi: A motor accident claims tribunal here has awarded a total compensation of Rs 13.26 lakh to a woman and her daughter, observing that the insurance company could not escape its liability to pay compensation on the ground that the driver of the vehicle did not possess a valid driving licence.



The tribunal was hearing two detailed accident reports (DARs) regarding the injuries sustained by Afsana and her daughter Chandani in an accident on May 15, 2017 in Narela in northwest Delhi.

According to the reports filed by police, the duo were travelling in an

e-rickshaw, which hit a culvert, resulting in grievous injuries to Afsana and simple injuries to Chandani.

The tribunal awarded Rs 12.96 lakh in favour of the injured Afsana and a notional compensation of Rs 30,000 to Chandani with an interest rate of 9 per cent from the date of filing the petition on August 31, 2017, till its realisation.

"It is hereby further clarified that respondent number 3 (Oriental Insurance Company Ltd) is liable to pay the aforesaid compensation to the petitioners, with a right to recover the same from respondents number 1 (driver Vicky Kumar) and 2 (vehicle owner Haseena Begam) jointly and severally thereafter," presiding officer Vinod Yadav said in a recent order.

The tribunal, however, said the petitioners would not be entitled to interest on the compensation from

February 19, 2020 to July 26, 2022 because of their "lackadaisical attitude" in leading prosecution evidence.