Tribals benefitting from welfare schemes in Chhattisgarh: CM

Raipur: Better income, improved education and healthcare facilities in tribal areas of Chhattisgarh have brought about a reform in the condition of these forest dwellers, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

"We are focusing on forest-based economy through local resources. We have streamlined collection of forest produce, providing right price for their products – like tendu leaves. Our government has increased the rate of tendu leaves bag from Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,000. Nearly 13 lakh families have benifitted,'' says Baghel.

Chhattisgarh collected 73 per cent of the country's total forest produce even during lockdown. Self help groups, haat bazaars have facilitated trade. Around 200 food parks are being established within the tribal areas of the state.

Women's empowerment in tribal areas has been a focus point. Nearly 50,000 women associated with 5,500 self help groups are now engaged in primary processing of minor and forest produce.

Besides, nearly 12 rivers and rivulets are being revived and conserved. In line with this around 56,000 structures are being built on them. The government has earmarked Rs 22,653 crore under this scheme.

Improvement of healthcare facilities is also an area of prime concern for the government. The haat bazaars are where health clinics are set for easy access. The 'Malaria Mukt Bastar' scheme led to a reduction of nearly 65 per cent cases of malaria.

Meanwhile, as a result of Covid the schools had to be shut, however, audio broadcasts were done for students to ensure continuity. The government has also reopened 300 schools that had been shut earlier due to Naxalism.

A special emphasis is given to integrate the tribals into the mainstream and their art and culture is also being showcased and highlighted at all state festivals.

There are around 42 tribes that currently inhabit Chattisgarh. Districts of Bastar, Dantewada and Jashpur have the highest concentration of tribals.