'Tribal Presidential candidate a tokenism'
New Delhi: TRS working president and Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday described as "tokenism" the NDA's decision to field a tribal candidate for the presidential election, and said the Modi government has done nothing for the uplift of the community in the last eight years.
The TRS leader was in the national capital to extend support to Sinha, who filed nomination his papers in the Parliament House on Monday.
"We don't believe in tokenism. It is not about Murmu's candidature. She represents a party which is heavily reliant on unconstitutional practices. Therefore, we are vehemently opposing the BJP candidate," Rao told reporters.
He alleged that the Modi government has been abusing all constitutional offices and there is a need to stop this. "Someone has to raise voice against this," he said.
Even the plight of Dalits has not changed much after Ram Nath Kovind, a member of the community, became the President, he added.
Stating that BJP has not done anything for the welfare of the tribal community in the last eight years, the TRS leader said a tribal university was promised for Telangana as part of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act but it has not seen the light of the day yet.
Besides, the Telangana government had requested the Centre to increase the reservation for tribal people in the state due to increase in their population. "A resolution was passed in the assembly four years back but the Centre has not accepted this request," the minister said.
