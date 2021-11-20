Tribal foods a hit among the visitors at Aadi Mahotsav

New Delhi: It's like dream comes true for the visitors at the national tribal festival as there are having mouth-watering food of their choice at the Aadi Vyanjan section of the festival. As foods from across the country are available at the 15-day Aadi Mahotsav, which is an annual affair and starts in the mid of November, visitors are thronging to taste the delicious food of their choice from the states of Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Nagaland, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Bihar.



Highlighting the culturally rich food items prepared by inhabitant tribals of the states, TRIFED MD Pravir Krishna said, "Tribal communities have a close connection with nature so their simplicity and reverence towards nature is carried over to the food. The same reverence is reflected in their cuisine as tribals consider their food to be sacred."

"Tribal cuisine is not only interesting but also nutritious and balanced. Be it the daal baati churma from Rajasthan or the litti chokha or thapdi roti from Jharkhand, or the kadhi from Uttarakhand, tribal food is simple, nutritious and edible," Krishna said.

"There seems to be a preference for different types of millets among the tribals. So dishes made out of major and minor millets are available at the food stalls such as ragi pakodas and madwa rotis from Jharkhand, ragi idlis and dosas from Tamil Nadu," he informed.

"Over the past few days it has been observed that some dishes attracted more attention than the others. Chapda chutney (red ant chutney) had many takers as Chapda chutney, which is made from red ants, is said to be not only tasty but also helps in keeping diseases at bay," the TRIFED MD said.