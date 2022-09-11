Trial in CWG overlays scam to begin next month

New Delhi: Nearly 11 years after the CBI registered an FIR in the over Rs 600-crore CWG overlays scam case, the trial against former Organising Committee members and others will begin next month, officials said on Sunday.



A special CBI court has taken cognisance of the charge sheet submitted by the agency on January 25 after it furnished the sanction for prosecution against the charge-sheeted organising committee members - AK Saxena, RP Gupta, Surjit Lal and K Uday Kumar Reddy recently, they said.

The case pertains to the supply of overlays for the Commonwealth Games which were allegedly procured and hired at exorbitant rates causing a huge loss to the exchequer.

The agency has also named as accused in its charge sheet the then GL Meroform director Binu Nanu, former IAF group captain and supplier Praveen Bakshi and director of Comfort Net Traders India Pvt Ltd Sandeep Wadhwa.