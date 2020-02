Treated 'just like a terrorist', says jailed SP leader Azam Khan

Sitapur (UP): Jailed Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan on Saturday alleged that very inhuman treatment was meted out to him, "just like a terrorist."

"Bahut amanviya bartav hua hai mere saath," Khan who was taken from Sitapur jail to Rampur court on Saturday morning in connection with a hearing told newspersons from a police van.

"Just like a terrorist," he shouted as he was being whisked away.

Khan's legislator wife Tanzeen Fatima and their son and disqualified MLA Abdullah Azam were also taken to Rampur amidst tight security for a hearing in another case.

The three were shifted to Sitapur jail from Rampur on Thursday. A court had sent them to judicial custody till March 2 in a fake birth certificate case after they surrendered before it on Wednesday.

The case relates to two birth certificates for Abdullah Azam, who allegedly gave a wrong date of birth while filing his nomination papers for the assembly elections in 2017.

Abdullah's election was set aside by the Allahabad High Court last December, and on Thursday, the UP Assembly also disqualified him as a member and declared his seat Suar in Rampur as vacant.