Travel to HP without e-pass from July 1, inter-state buses also to resume

Shimla: After lifting the condition of RTPCR test, Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday went a step further to relax Covid restrictions on those intending to travel to the state from July 1.



The state Cabinet in its crucial meeting held here decided to scrap the e-pass condition for entry to the state.

Along with this, the Cabinet also decided to allow the inter- state buses including volvos to be started with 50 percent capacity in the state from 1 July 1. The government offices would start working with hundred per cent capacity from July 1. The day timing for the markets and business establishments has also been increased from 5 pm to 8 pm.

"It has also been decided that all the shops would remain open from 9 am to 8 pm while restaurants would be allowed to open till 10 pm. Social gatherings/attendance etc. would be allowed up to 50 percent of the total indoor capacity with maximum 50 persons, whereas maximum 100 persons would be allowed in the outdoor gatherings," said a spokesman here.

The Cabinet approved the formula for calculation of 12th class theory marks on the basis of 10 per cent weightage to 10th class, 15 percent weightage to 11th class results and 55 percent weightage to 1st, 2nd terms and pre-board examinations and 5 percent weightage to English subject results and 15 percent weightage to internal assessment. The results of class 12th would be declared by the 3rd week of July, 2021.

The government also decided to grant one month of vacation in schools from June 26 to July 25 in summer closing areas. Kullu district will have vacation for 23 days from July 23 to August 14, 2021.

Besides this, Lahaul-Spiti district will have a one month vacation from July 1 to July 31. Teachers in the winter closing areas would start attending the schools from July 1, 2021. However, online studies for students would continue.

It was decided to enhance the stipend of PG students (MD/MS and DNB), Junior Residents, Tutor specialists and DM/M.ch students of the government medical colleges and dental colleges of the state by Rs 5000 per month.

Tuesday's death toll in the state was five and new cases also dropped down to 188 in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases in the state are 2276.

Meanwhile, the state government has scaled up its vaccination drive with a target of covering 1 lakh beneficiaries per day for the 18-44 year age group apart from other categories.

On Monday more than 1 lakh people turned out to get themselves vaccinated. "As per the COWIN portal figures more than 1,08,000 beneficiaries have got their vaccination done. The state has around 7,33810 doses of Covid vaccine available in the state.