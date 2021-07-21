Travel strictures for Sikkim vehicles inbound to the Darjeeling district

Darjeeling: The District Magistrate, Darjeeling, on Tuesday issued strictures for all inbound vehicles from Sikkim.



The notification No. 19/C dated 20/7/2021 states "In order to contain the spread of Covid-19, it is hereby ordered that all in-bound passengers, drivers (including helpers) from the State of Sikkim shall have to carry either the following documents while entering the district of Darjeeling."

The list of documents includes Certificate/ Proof of full vaccination (i.e. double vaccination; RT-PCR Negative test report (a test conducted within 72 hours before the date of arrival;) or RAT negative test report " The order will take effect from 22 July 2021.

In the past travel trade associations from Bengal have been urging the District Administration to impose travel strictures on vehicles entering West Bengal from Sikkim.

"Sikkim strictly monitors entry of vehicles into Sikkim. Checks are conducted on drivers, helpers and passengers. However we found that the same was not true for Sikkim. A reciprocal agreement on vehicular movement exists between both the States so similar strictures need to be followed by both," suggested Samrat Sanyal of the Himalayan Hospitality and Tourism Development network.

Every year 8 lakh domestic and 40,000 foreign tourists visit the Darjeeling Hills.

A delegation of the Darjeeling Hotel Owners Association also met the District Magistrate, Darjeeling on Tuesday. Issues pertaining to Covid-19 protocols, to be followed by tourists were also discussed.

It was agreed If a tourist arrives without knowing about the protocols of double vaccination dose or an RTPCR test or RAT tests

then the Hotel will guide the tourist to the Darjeeling Sadar Hospital where the RAT test will be conducted.

45 fresh cases of Covid-19 was recorded in the Darjeeling district on Tuesday with 60 cases of recovery.