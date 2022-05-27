Transfer of six high court judges recommended by SC collegium
New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium has recommended transfer of six high court judges.
A three-member Supreme Court collegium comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices UU Lalit and AM Khanwilkar, which deals with transfer/repatriation/elevation of judges of high courts has recommended the transfer of the six judges.
Among the judges who have been transferred include Justice Purushaindra Kumar Gaurav from Madhya Pradesh High Court to Delhi High Court and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanulllah from Andhra Pradesh High Court to Patna High Court.
The collegium's decision, which was uploaded on the apex court website, said Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash has been transferred from the Orissa High Court to Calcutta High Court and Justice Subhasis Talapatra has been transferred from the Tripura High Court to the Orissa High Court.
Justice Lanusungkum Jamir has been transferred from the Manipur High Court to the Gauhati High Court and Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur has been transferred from the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court to the Bombay High Court.
