Trainer aircraft crashes in MP, 2 killed
Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): An instructor and a trainee were killed when a trainer aircraft of a private aviation academy crashed in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, the police said.
The incident took place on Friday night when the aircraft belonging to Chimes Academy was trying to land at Dhana airstrip and crash landed in a nearby field killing two persons.
"Trainer Ashok Makwana, 58, and and trainee Piyush Singh, 28, were killed in the crash that took place around 10 p.m. on Friday night," Sagar Superintendent of police Amit Sanghi said, adding that heavy fog may be the cause of the crash.
Both the deceased were from Mumbai.
An inquiry has been ordered into the crash.
In a similar incident a few years back, a trainer aircraft crashed into the Bargi dam near Jabalpur, killing at least one person.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Iraq PM attends mourning for commanders killed in US4 Jan 2020 10:04 AM GMT
Rahul Gandhi condemns mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara4 Jan 2020 10:02 AM GMT
DSGMC, Akali Dal stage protest near Pak High Commission...4 Jan 2020 10:00 AM GMT
Jamia semester exams to begin on January 94 Jan 2020 9:15 AM GMT
Former TN Assembly Speaker PH Pandian dead4 Jan 2020 9:13 AM GMT