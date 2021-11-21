'Train service between NJP & Dhaka to commence shortly'

Darjeeling: Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Foreign Secretary, Government of India stated that a train service connecting Dhaka to New Jalpaiguri will commence shortly. This would be a major boost to tourism and would in turn rejuvenate the economy of this region.



The Foreign Secretary was in Darjeeling to attend a charity programme. Addressing the gathering Shringla said: "The Dhaka to Siliguri train via Chilapata at the earliest possible. This is the 6th connectivity with Bangladesh and will definitely boost trade and tourism. First we will start with a goods train followed by a passenger train. It will be connecting Bangladesh with North Bengal."

The foreign secretary in his address stated that after any great calamity (Pandemic) is a great rejuvenation. Pinning the rejuvenation process of the local economy on the 3 Ts- Tea, Tourism and Talent of the Hills, Sringla counted the immense potential of this region in the tourism sector.

"There has been a 19% increase in tourism in Sikkim. This is owing to a policy change in India whereby people from Bangladesh are being allowed to visit restricted and protected areas of India. Immediately there was a rush of visitors from Bangladesh to Sikkim. Darjeeling too reaped the benefits," stated Sringla.

He stated that this region and Darjeeling are extremely well placed geographically and has to exploit it to its full capacity promoting tourism in Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal. "Buddhism is the connection between Darjeeling and Thailand. Monks and tourists visit Darjeeling. Many Thai students attend schools in Darjeeling while many youths and adults come here to learn the English language," added Shringla. Jaipurfoot; Jaipurfoot USA; Gracious Givers Foundation USA along with Indian Red Cross Society; Himalayan Buddhist Cultural Association and MBKS had come together in a charity programme in Darjeeling whereby artificial limbs, calipers, crutches, hearing aids, blood pressure and blood sugar monitors were given to beneficiaries from the Hills.

Incidentally in February this year Railway top brass of both the countries had held multiple rounds of meetings to chalk out the logistics of the train service between NJP and Dhaka. It was decided that the train would be a biweekly train covering 513 km in around 8 hours. The train will have 10 coaches including 2 ac coaches, 6 sleeper cars and 2 Chair cars. There will be two immigration checkpoints, one at NJP and the other at Dhaka cantonment.

The train will depart on Mondays and Thursdays from NJP and Tuesdays and Fridays from Dhaka. The train will depart at 2pm from NJP and reach Dhaka at around 9 pm. It will depart from Dhaka at 11pm and reach NJP at 7am the next day.