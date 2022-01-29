Tourism body appeals to Bengal govt to open up tourist spots

Siliguri: The Himalayan Hospitality and Tourism Development Network (HHTDN) has threatened an agitation if the state government fails to open up tourist spots in the State by February 1st. HHTDN has also demanded a uniform tourism guideline for the entire state of West Bengal.



The organisation has presented a number of memorandums to the Chief Minister and other concerned authorities regarding this. "We have full faith in the Chief Minister. We hope that restrictions will be over from February 2022 and tourist spots will open up," stated the letter.

HHTDN had held a meeting on Friday. "It was decided in the meeting that if the status quo continues regarding the opening of tourist spots, we will launch peaceful and silent demonstrations in different places," stated a HHTDN release.

HHTDN members stated that they will seek permission from the district administration for the silent demonstrations. "However we will go ahead with the demonstrations if permission is denied. We are ready to court arrest," added the release.

The HHTDN has stated that they are also contemplating legal action. "We are also in the process of discussion with all other organisations of this region on a joint movement and a unified front. Work is in progress to unite all stakeholders from Sunderban, Jhargram, Darjeeling Hills and Dooars. We request all tourism, hospitality and transport stakeholders to come together to fight for this common cause," stated the release.

Incidentally with the advent of the third wave the Government has shut down tourist spots mainly parks, gardens, zoos and entry of tourists in forests. With most of the tourist spots out of bounds, the number of tourists has steadily declined.

Every year around 8 lakh domestic and 40,000 foreign tourists visit the Darjeeling Hills.